Best horror movies to watch this Halloween season from FOX8’s digital team

(WGHP) — Are you looking for a movie to raise the hair on the back of your neck?

The FOX8 web team has you covered. From chilling psychological horror films, dark fantasies and even horror comedies, we’ve compiled a list of movies that offer a varied range of scares.

Check out each web team member’s five favorite horror films below and let us know if your favorites made the cut.

Dolan’s List:

Hereditary (R)

Ari Aster’s debut film tells the story of a family in grief plagued by a malevolent force. Toni Collette stars in a career-best performance where she explores the ramifications of generational trauma amidst a backdrop of gradual violence. However, “Hereditary” isn’t full of mindless violence, though. The movie takes its time to set an oppressive atmosphere that sticks with you days after the credits have rolled.

Stream on: Showtime

Trailer

Alien (R)

This classic sci-fi/survival horror movie is a genre codifying masterpiece that set a huge franchise in motion. “Alien” keeps it simple, and that’s why it remains eternally appealing. You’ve likely already seen this one, but it’s always worth a rewatch.

Stream on: Hulu with a premium subscription or rent on Amazon for $3.99

Trailer

The VVitch (R)

Robert Eggers’ “New England folktale” tells the story of a family striking out in the wilderness to start a new life in 1630’s America. It asks the simple question “what if witches were actually in the woods doing every awful thing the colonists accused them of during the witch trials?” and then uses that as a backdrop to focus on paranoia and distrust.

Stream on: Showtime

Trailer

Black Swan (R)

Natalie Portman won the Oscar for best actress in 2011 for her performance as Nina Sayers, a struggling ballerina in New York City. The film is worth seeing for her nuanced performance, but it’s also a rich psychological horror/drama about Nina’s descent into her own mind as she tries to stop the black swan from completely taking over her life.

Stream on: Hulu

Trailer

Pan’s Labyrinth (R)

Guillermo Del Toro’s dark fantasy is a Spanish-language tale about the horrors of the Spanish Civil War. The film follows 10-year-old Ofelia, her pregnant mother and her stepfather–a captain in the Spanish military. Del Toro shows us the doomed world of Pan’s Labyrinth from Ofelia’s point of view, so fantasy and reality blend together in a way that the two become indistinguishable.

Stream on: Netflix

Trailer

Emily’s List:

Saw I (R)

It’s easy to dismiss the original “Saw” as a dumb gorefest just like the endless sequels that followed it. James Wan of “Insidious” and “The Conjuring” fame made his name as a director with “Saw” by crafting a tense, grimy film about mistrust. If you haven’t seen it in a while or have never seen it, you should check it out. After 17 years, “Saw” is still an intense watch.

Where to stream: Peacock

Trailer

Slither (R)

James Gunn is most well known for the two “Guardians of the Galaxy” films and this year’s “Suicide Squad.” But before he made a name for himself in the mainstream, he debuted with “Slither”: a 1950s B-movie homage about an extraterrestrial parasite that attacks a South Carolina town. If that premise sounds familiar, it’s supposed to. The fun of “Slither” comes from watching Gunn take normal monster-movie conventions and rework them in often disgusting ways to create something new.

Stream on: Amazon Prime or Peacock

Trailer

Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer

The gritty, gruesomely realistic fictionalization of the life of serial killer Henry Lee Lucas paints a different picture of the horror genre in the slasher-soaked 1980s. No gimmicks, no magic, no brisk walking pace madman chasing you with a knife. “Henry” stars a young Michael Rooker decades before “The Walking Dead” or “Guardians of the Galaxy”, and it’s not for everyone, but it’s a genre-defining piece of cinema if you have the stomach for it.

Stream on: Amazon Prime

Trailer

Midsommar (R)

Have you ever wished a filmmaker took the basic idea of “Eat, Pray, Love” and twisted it into a horror film? If so, Midsommar is for you. Florence Pugh stars as Dani, a woman in a rocky relationship who goes on a retreat to observe a Swedish ceremony she knows little about after a tragedy takes everything from her. Once in Sweden, she slowly starts to discover things aren’t the way they should be, but maybe a different way of looking at the world is what she’s been searching for?

Stream on: Amazon Prime

Trailer

Suspiria (R)

I could tell you that “Suspiria” is a 1977 Italian supernatural horror film directed by Dario Argento and starring Jessica Harper as a ballet student in Germany. The thing with this film, though, is that Argento is much more concerned with how beautiful he can make the violence look by over-exaggerating every scene as much as possible. “Suspiria” is the rare movie where saying it’s “style over substance” is not a criticism. The style is the substance.

Stream on: tubi.tv

Trailer

Justyn’s List

A Quiet Place (PG-13)

“A Quiet Place” has quickly become a modern classic thanks to John Krasinksi’s deft direction and an excellent breakout performance from Millicent Simmons. In a world where a single sound louder than a whisper means almost certain death, “A Quiet Place” rarely lets up on the tension. But what you remember after the fright has faded is the family connection at the center of the film. Who knew Jim from “The Office” could scare us this much?

Stream on: Paramount +

Trailer

Diary of the Dead (R)

Decades after essentially creating the zombie genre with “Night of the Living Dead” and redefining what a zombie movie could be with “Dawn of the Dead,” George Romero went into found-footage territory with “Diary of the Dead.” While it doesn’t live up to the heights of its predecessors, “Diary” has a quirky charm all its own.

Stream on: Tubi.tv

Trailer

Night of the Living Dead

If you haven’t seen “Night of the Living Dead,” you still have if you’re familiar with any other piece of zombie media. Every zombie movie has taken at least one element from George Romero’s masterpiece whether it be flesh-eating ghouls or a small group of people fighting for survival against an endless horde. Even though so many stories have copied the most famous elements from “Night of the Living Dead,” very few of them have been able to match its cleverness and subversive terror.

Stream on: Amazon Prime

Trailer

Shaun of the Dead (R)

Can you tell Justyn likes zombie movies yet?

Pulling off a horror comedy is a highwire act. The two genres seem to be far too different from one another to work together. However, director Edgar Wright and star Simon Pegg understand that comedy and horror are no different than peanut butter and chocolate: great apart and often better together. “Shaun of the Dead” is hilarious. No doubt about it. But the fact the comedy works so well makes the horror scenes that much more horrifying because you don’t see them coming.

Stream on: Hulu

Trailer

Silent Hill (R)

Few things are more important to a horror film than atmosphere, and “Silent Hill’ excels at wrapping the viewer in a creepy veil of fog and decay. The titular town of Silent Hill feels like both a real forgotten town in West Virginia and a town right out of a nightmare.

Stream on: Starz

Trailer

Paul’s List

Paul was able to name five horror movies…he’s more an action movie guy.