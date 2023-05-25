GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The Tanger Center for the Performing Arts is wrapping up its second Broadway season with Disney’s Frozen.

From massive sets to magical costumes, the show is a huge production.

FOX8’s Shannon Smith talked with the Wardrobe Supervisor for the show, who happens to be a North Carolina State University graduate.

Meredith Scott and her crew are responsible for more than 300 custom-made costume pieces. They spend four to five hours before every show making repairs, ironing and steaming the items to make sure they are perfect for the show.

But some characters, like Olaf the Snowman and Sven the Reindeer, require more than just fabric.

The actors for those roles wear giant puppets. The costume for Sven weighs 50 to 60 pounds.

The actor controls the eyes and heads with his hands while lying in a plank position to control all four feet on stilts.

Take a look at the video to watch the transformation.