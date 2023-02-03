VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A country music-centered festival is poised once again to take over the sand at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront this summer.

Tuesday, Virginia Beach City Council is scheduled to consider approving a sponsorship agreement for a new festival dubbed “Beach IT;” a three-day, two-stage “celebration” between 1st and 8th street beaches.

Scheduled for June 23-25 of this year, the event is being put on by Country Nation-Live Nation. They are the country music festival division of the world’s largest live entertainment company: Live Nation.

The festival will “bring together emerging artists, as well as award-winning and ‘A-List’ country music recording artists” according to an agenda item submitted by Convention and Visitors Bureau.

While an official announcement from either Country Nation-Live Nation or the City of Virginia Beach has come out yet, discussions have been ongoing for several months according to a source familiar with negotiations.

The proposed sponsorship agreement calls for the city to let festival promoters keep all the admissions taxes on ticket sales. Typically, the city would keep 10% of the price you pay for a ticket.

In addition, the city won’t charge the festival for use of the beach, police, fire, public works, and parking lots.

The city believes that will equate to roughly $1.5 million.

“This country show could be one of the biggest country shows we’ve ever had,” Mayor Bobby Dyer said. “

Parts of the deal are similar to the one approved for the 2023 Something in the Water festival. Sources say Live Nation approached the city about doing a new country-focused festival after the Patriotic Festival left for Norfolk in 2022. It had hosted country music artists on the beach for nearly two decades prior.

Live Nation “delivered the biggest summer concert season in history” in 2022 according to public filings. It brought in $6.2 billion in revenue between July and September.

While it isn’t known when tickets will go on sale or who will perform, Dyer said this is proof the “beach is back.”

Earlier in June, “Jackalope”– an action sports festival — will also premier at the Oceanfront.

“We are putting together shows that will provide something for everyone,” Dyer said.