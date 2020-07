Avett Brothers perform at Music Is Universal presented by Marriott Rewards and Universal Music Group, during SXSW at the JW Marriott Austin on March 16, 2016 in Austin, Texas (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Universal Music)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Avett Brothers, a folk band from Concord, are set to perform a drive-in concert at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in August.

Tickets go on sale Friday for the August 29 show.

The brothers, Seth and Scott, announced the concert in a video posted to the Avett Brothers Twitter page.

It will be the band’s first show in six months.

The Avett Brothers released the album “Closer Than Together” in 2019, which peaked at 28 on the US Billboard 200.