Avett Brothers rebroadcasting last year’s NYE concert after postponing 2021 show over COVID-19 concerns

(WGHP) — The Avett Brothers are rebroadcasting their New Years’s Eve show from 2020 on YouTube after postponing this year’s show due to COVID-19 concerns, according to a statement released on Thursday.

The band is currently working to reschedule this year’s New Year’s Eve show and says more information will be released in the coming weeks.

The full statement is provided below:

“Put on your best PJs, grab a front row seat in your living room, and get ready for a midnight toast…we’re rebroadcasting last year’s New Year’s Eve show for FREE! Ring in 2022 by watching the full band performance and countdown with Scott & Seth that you enjoyed a year ago. Tune in to this Facebook page or our YouTube channel tomorrow (12/31) at 9:30pm ET.Wishing a happy & healthy new year to all.”