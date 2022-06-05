ATLANTA (WGHP) — A man is wanted in connection to the murder of Atlanta-based rapper, Trouble, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office.

Mariel Orr, better known by his stage name of Trouble or Trouble DTE, was shot and killed early Sunday morning outside an apartment complex in Conyers, GA, according to CBS46 News.

Rockdale County deputies discovered Trouble on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound around 3:00 a.m. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries where he later died.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Jamichael Jones, 33, of Atlanta in connection to the murder.

Trouble’s label Def Jam released the following statement on his death:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones, and fans of Trouble. A true voice for his city and an inspiration to the community he proudly represented.”

Trouble’s former significant other, Alexis Skyy of Love & Hip Hop tweeted, “Rip @TroubleDTE I’m so sorry this happen to you Skoob you didn’t deserve this I’m praying for your kids and family.”

Tributes also poured in from other prominent Atlanta musicians such as T.I. and Gucci Mane.

Trouble was 34 years old.