ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — Disney World annual passes just got a little more expensive.

Annual pass prices increased by $30 to $50 on Wednesday. Here are the new prices:

Incredi-Pass: $1449 (was $1399)

Sorcerer: $999 (was $969)

Pirate: $799 (was $749)

Pixie: $439 (was $399)

All guests can purchase the Incredi-Pass. The Sorcerer pass is available to Florida residents and eligible Disney Vacation Club members. Only Florida residents can purchase the Pirate and Pixie passes.

Walt Disney World did not increase prices on its standard date-based tickets on Wednesday.

The theme park also announced Wednesday that annual pass holders and ticketholders will be able to once again visit another theme park at any time of day with the Park Hopper option starting Jan. 9.

NEW: All-day Park Hopper access FINALLY returns to Walt Disney World starting Jan. 9, 2024, for all guests with a Park Hopper ticket or an AP. The final day with "Park Hopper hours" at Walt Disney World will be on Jan. 8, 2024. pic.twitter.com/HiWu9BJPzA — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) October 11, 2023

Currently, pass holders and ticketed guests only have access to visit other parks after 2 p.m. each day.

The park said the previously announced “Good-To-Go days” will be rolling out sometime in January, which means pass holders will be able to visit a Walt Disney World park without needing a theme park reservation on select days.

Annual Passholders entering a theme park after 2 p.m. do not currently need a park reservation (except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom). However, Annual Passholders will still need a park reservation if they want to enter a theme park before 2 p.m. unless it’s a “Good-To-Go” day in 2024.

Disney World also raised parking prices to $30, a $5 increase. Disney said the new price of standard parking will be “on par” with other theme parks in Central Florida.

Annual pass holders do not have to pay for parking. It is included with their pass.

“We are constantly adding new, innovative attractions and entertainment to our parks and, with our broad array of pricing options, the value of a theme park visit is reflected in the unique experiences that only Disney can offer,” a Disney spokesperson told WFLA.com.