(WGHP) — Anne Heche has died from injuries she suffered last Friday after driving her car through a Los Angeles home, TMZ reports.

TMZ adds that while life support machines are keeping Anne’s heart beating for the purpose of preserving her organs for donations, however, a representative made it clear that Anne has no brain function.

The actress died Friday after being in a coma following a fiery crash last week.

Anne had a long career in television, including recent appearances on “Dancing with the Stars” and “The Legend of Korra.”