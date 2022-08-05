LOS ANGELES (WGHP) — Actress Anne Heche has been severely injured following a car crash on Friday, according to TMZ.

Heche is known for her Daytime Emmy Award-winning performance in “Another World”; she played Vicky Hudson and Marley Love. She also performed in “Donnie Brasco” (1997), “Volcano” (1997), “I Know What You Did Last Summer” (1997), “Six Days, Seven Nights” (1998) and “Return to Paradise” (1998).

Fans of “The Legend of Korra,” the 2014 animated sequel series to “Avatar: The Last Airbender,” would know her best as the voice of Suyin Beifong.

Heche was reportedly driving a Blue Mini Cooper in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles when she crashed into the garage of an apartment complex.

Residents at the complex say they attempted to get Heche out of the car but she drove away from the scene.

Shortly after driving away, Heche crashed into another home. This crash started a fire that engulfed the home.

Heche reportedly suffered severe burns in the fire and was taken away on a stretcher and into an ambulance.

The extent of her injuries is unknown at this time. Her condition is such that doctors are unable to perform tests to determine if she was under the influence of alcohol.