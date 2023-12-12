(WGHP) — Actor Andre Braugher died at 61 on Monday after a brief illness, Deadline reports.

The Chicago-born actor had his breakthrough role in 1989’s “Glory,” starring alongside Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington, who won an Oscar for the film about an all-Black army regiment during the Civil War.

Despite the part, he told The Associated Press in 2019 that he struggled to find work in a Hollywood where roles for African American actors were “few and far between. Period.”

Braugher is known for his roles as Captain Raymond Holt on the sitcom “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” and Detective Frank Pembleton in NBC’s “Homicide: Life on the Street.”

He won two Emmy Awards.

The first Emmy he won was for “Homicide: Life on the Street,” which he starred in from 1992 to 1998.

He won his second Emmy in 2006 for his role as Nick Atwater in the FX drama “Thief.”

Though he’d dipped his toe into comedy in the TNT dramedy “Men of a Certain Age,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” still represented a major shift for Braugher, who was known for acting in dark and heavy dramas.

“I just felt as though it was an opportunity to do something strikingly different from the rest of my career,” Braugher told the AP. “I like it because it just simply opens up my mind and forces me to think in a different way. So I think I’ve become much more sort of supple as an actor, and more open to the incredible number of possibilities of how to play a scene.”

He leaves behind his wife Ami Brabson, his three sons Michael, Isaiah and John Wesley, his mother Sally Braugher and his brother Charles Jennings.