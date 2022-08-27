HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A recent winner of ABC’s American Idol has been hospitalized with an unknown illness, according to People.

Samantha “Just Sam” Diaz revealed her state via her social media which displayed several photos and videos of her hospital stay.

In one of the photos that she posted, a scale can be seen and the photo is captioned “100lbs is crazy, I seriously need help.”

In a post on Friday, Diaz thanked her fans saying “I’m grateful for the prayers everyone. I’m doing much better now.”

Despite the apparent severity of the situation, there is no word as to what specific illness Diaz is struggling with.

Diaz herself expressed frustration with her medical situation in a lengthy social media post on Saturday.

“First of all, I just want to say that I’m okay and no longer in the hospital. This is something that I’ve been dealing with for a while now. I’m tired of the malpractice and misdiagnoses. I’m tired of all the tests that have been done on my body. I’m tired of being told that something is wrong but nothing is being done about it. I’m tired of feeling tired all of the time, I’m tired of the pain and I’m tired of living like this every single day! I’m tired of these careless doctors getting paid to make things worse, THEY DON’T CARE. I saved MYSELF many times by continuing to go back after they tried to tell me that the pain that I was feeling was “normal.” Lol, ONE DAY ITS “nothing” or “NORMAL” for me to feel this pain and experience the symptoms that l”ve been experiencing and the next, it’s an “emergency” or “I could die” if I don’t allow them to cut me open again, like bruh I’m tired and in pain but I’m done with these doctors for real. Yes, I need help, yes I need new doctors. But I WILL FIGURE IT OUT FOR MYSELF AS I HAVE BEEN DOING. Also being told at my age that l may not be able to have kids scares me when I think about it. God is good tho & I have faith that all will be worked out soon. Thank you to everyone that is praying and sending love.” Samatha Diaz speaks on her illness in an Instagram story post on Saturday

Diaz was the winner of the third season of American Idol in 2020, she is only 23 years old.