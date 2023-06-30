(WGHP) — Acclaimed actor Alan Arkin has died at the age of 89, according to People.
“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed,” his sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony said in a joint statement.
Arkin won the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for “Little Miss Sunshine” in 2007. He was nominated for the same Oscar for his performance in “Argo” in 2013 and for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his roles in “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming” in 1967 and “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” in 1969.
He won a Golden Globe in 1967 for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming” and was nominated for Most Promising Male Newcomer for the same role.
He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award on six occasions.