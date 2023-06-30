(WGHP) — Acclaimed actor Alan Arkin has died at the age of 89, according to People.

“Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed,” his sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony said in a joint statement.

Arkin won the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for “Little Miss Sunshine” in 2007. He was nominated for the same Oscar for his performance in “Argo” in 2013 and for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his roles in “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming” in 1967 and “The Heart is a Lonely Hunter” in 1969.

He won a Golden Globe in 1967 for Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical for “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming” and was nominated for Most Promising Male Newcomer for the same role.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 07: Alan Arkin and President and CEO of The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce Rana Ghadban attend Arkin’s star ceremony on The Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 7, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix) HOLLYWOOD, CA – JUNE 07: Alan Arkin is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on June 7, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for Netflix)

He was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award on six occasions.