(WGHP) — Actress Suzanne Somers is dead at the age of 76, according to Fox News Digital.

“Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th,” her representative said in a statement. “She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years.”

Somers is perhaps best known for her role as Chrissy Snow on “Three’s Company.” She also played Carol Foster Lambert on “Step by Step.”

Somers had been battling breast cancer for two decades. The cancer returned in July.