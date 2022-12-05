(WGHP) — Actress Kirstie Alley died at 71 on Monday, according to a statement released on social media by her family.

The statement says she died of cancer while surrounded by her family and friends.

She is most well known for her role as Rebecca Howe on “Cheers.”

In 1991, she won the best actress Golden Globe as well as an Emmy for outstanding lead actress. Alley’s portrayal of Sally Goodson in “David’s Mother” earned her a second Emmy in 1994.

The full statement released by her children is provided below:

“To all our friends and, far and wid around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother. We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker”