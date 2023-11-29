NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (WGHP) — Actress Frances Sternhagen has died at the age of 93, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sternahgen is best known for her roles as Esther Clavin in the NBC sitcom “Cheers” and as Bunny McDougal in “Sex and the City.” She received Emmy nominations for both roles.

Sternhagen also had an impressive career on Broadway, winning two Tony Awards for her roles in “The Good Doctor” and “The Heiress.” She received many Tony Award nominations for various roles as well.

Sterhagen’s family says that the actress died peacefully and of natural causes at her New York home.

“We continue to be inspired by her love and life,” the family said in a statement.