(WGHP) — Longtime comedian and actor Richard Belzer died at the age of 78 on Sunday, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Belzer is best known for his role as John Munch in “Homicide: Life on the Street” and most notably “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.”

Belzer played Munch in “Homicide” for the entire duration of the series from 1993-1999 and then brought the character to “SVU” from 1999-2016.

Belzer also appeared as Munch in other pieces of media such as “The X-Files”, “Arrested Development”, “The Wire”, and “30 Rock”.

He died early Sunday morning at his home in southwest France, according to a longtime friend of the actor.