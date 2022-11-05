(WGHP) — Aaron Carter, the singer who became a pop icon in the early 2000s, has died at the age of 34, according to TMZ.

Carter was found dead at his home in Lancaster, California, on Saturday.

At 11 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of a man who had drowned in a tub, law enforcement sources told TMZ.

There is currently no evidence of foul play.

His first album, “Aaron’s Party,” rocketed the young singer to fame. The album included the hits “I Want Candy,” which had more than 15.5 million streams on Spotify as of Saturday, and “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It), which had more than 8.5 million streams.

Following his debut album, he released “Oh Aaron” in 2001, “Another Earthquake!” in 2002 and “Most Requested Hits” in 2003 before an extended hiatus. He returned with the album “Love” in 2018.