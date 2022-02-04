5 little things to love about musician and humorist Jim Stafford ahead of his High Point show

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Jim Stafford doesn’t like spiders and snakes, but that’s not what it takes to love him, you fool, you fool.

Jim Stafford (left) and John Ford Coley will be performing at High Point Theatre (High Point Theatre)

Stafford – and singer John Ford Coley (once England Dan’s partner) – will be in High Point this Saturday to perform at the High Point Theatre, starting at 7:30 p.m.

If you are of a more mature age than a millennial, you may know of Stafford’s often funny and ironic songs, some of which became huge hits, including the aforementioned “Spiders and Snakes,” which in 1974 rose to No. 3 on the Billboard chart.

Stafford is credited with recording dozens of tunes and millions of records since his debut in with a self-titled album in 1974. “Spiders and Snakes” sold more than 1 million by itself.

The fact that he’s 78 years old (as of Jan. 16) and still showing up to play in small venues such as High Point made us wonder about his life and legacy.

Unspecified – 1975: Jim Stafford performing on the ABC tv series ‘The Jim Stafford Show’, episode ‘Pilot’. (Photo by American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

So we dug up five things you might not know about Jim Stafford.

1. He was an Ozark mountain man

He was born in Winter Haven, Florida – although some bios say nearby “Eloise, Fla.” – and he turned to music as a high school student. From 1990 to 2014, he owned and performed in the Jim Stafford Theatre in the resort town of Branson, Missouri. That’s the area where “Ozark” is set, as those of you watching Netflix might know. He retired to his native Florida in 2014, but in 2015-2019 he was back in Branson to perform at the theater (although he no longer owned it). His very good friend, the late singer Glen Campbell, sometimes would drop by to entertain with Stafford in Branson. Campbell also had a long partnership with Stafford’s first wife.

2. You may know his first wife

From 1978 to 1979, Stafford was married to Bobbie Gentry, a pretty successful singer and songwriter in her own right. Gentry in 1967 recorded “Ode to Billy Joe,” a melodic story song about a farm family in northern Mississippi that is struck by the tragedy of Billy Joe McAllister’s jumping off the Tallahatchie Bridge. That little tune sold more than 3 million copies and reached No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 (10 other of her singles made that list, too). That song also was developed into a movie by Max Baer Jr. (think Jethro Bodine in “The Beverly Hillbillies”) and was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame. Gentry’s songs, sung by her and others, such as Reba McEntire, went on sell tens of millions of records, and Gentry headlined her own Las Vegas show. She also once owned the Phoenix Suns of NBA. She and Stafford had a son, named Tyler. Stafford is now married to Ann Stafford (they have two adopted children), but records are unclear when they were married.

Los Angeles, CA – 1980: (L-R) Jim Stafford, Priscilla Presley, Burgess Meredith hosting the ABC tv series ‘Those Amazing Animals’. (Photo by American Broadcasting Companies via Getty Images)

3. Not a bad actor

Or maybe not a good actor, either. Stafford, whose songs and show mix humor and storytelling with the ditties, has 13 acting credits listed on IMBD. None of them was Shakespeare, although there were a couple of dramas. He played himself a couple of times, too, on “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” and as a “Branson performer” on something called “Gordy,” which aired in 1994 and was his last acting credit. Other notable TV roles were on “Love Boat,” “Fantasy Island” and “BJ And The Bear.” And he appeared in Clint Eastwood’s comedy movie “Any Which Way You Can.” We hate that we missed his turn as Buford on “Blood Suckers From Outer Space.” He didn’t get an acting credit for cohosting “Those Amazing Animals with Burgess Meredith” and Priscilla Presley. And then there was “The Jim Stafford Show.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JOHNNY CARSON — Pictured: (l-r) Musical guest Jim Stafford during an interview with host Johnny Carson on January 10, 1984 — (Photo by: Gene Arias/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

4. He had fun with this music

Stafford plays six instruments — guitar, fiddle, piano, banjo, organ and harmonica, which he said he taught himself – and he writes most of his own songs, which is why many bring in the humor he embraces on stage. “Swamp Witch,” “Wildwood Weed,” “My Girl Bill” and “Cow Patti” are just a few. Including “Spiders And Snakes” and starting with “Swamp Witch” in 1974, Stafford’s first six solo recordings made the Billboard Top 40. He has produced about 40 albums.

Unspecified – 1975: (L-R) Jeanne Sheffield, Jim Stafford, Jean Anne Chapman appearing on the ABC tv series ‘The Jim Stafford Show’. (Photo by Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images)

5. A starter band of stars

Stafford was recruited by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Records in 1972, but that label, started in 1940 essentially to release soundtracks from the studio’s movies, only produced his first album and a couple of his singles. Stafford had gained attention as a member of the Rumours or the Legends, depending on which source you read. That group was started while he was in high school in Winter Haven, and his bandmates weren’t too shabby: the legendary country rocker Gram Parsons, who played in various groups, including the Flying Burrito Brothers, and Kent Lavoie, who performed and produced under the name Lobo (“Me And You And A Dog Named Boo”). Parsons died in 1973 at the age of 26. Lavoie, 78, also lives in Florida.