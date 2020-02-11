Watch Now
2-year-old girl belts out 'Let It Go' as she plays in snow for the first time

After not seeing a major snowfall for several years, a town in western Texas got nearly eight inches last week.

It was unexpected and exciting for many — especially for 2-year-old Madelyn who got to see it for the first time.

The 2-year-old's mother, Kristi, posted this video to Facebook on Feb. 5, writing, "Madelyn finally got some snow to do her scene."

All decked out in her "Frozen" outfit, Medelyn belts out an impassioned rendition of "Let It Go."

We know Elsa would be so pround.

As of Monday morning, the video has received more than 46 million views.

Madelyn's mother says she has been obsessed with Elsa ever since she saw "Frozen 2"

The film set the record for the biggest global opening for an animated film ever.

