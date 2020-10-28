Enjoy a 6-course meal at home with the March of Dimes Signature Chef virtual fundraiser

Limits on gatherings and social distance rules have meant extra challenges for events. For non-profits that count on fundraising events to run every year, cancelling is not an option. That means they have to get creative.

This year’s Signature Chef Event in the Triad is following suit, making some major changes to continue to raise money for the March of Dimes.

For more than three decades, Brad Semon with Painted Plate Catering has been a part of the Signature Chef’s Auction benefiting the March of Dimes.

“The whole idea behind the chef’s auction was about restaurants wanting to give back to the community and participate in a kind of fun competitive environment. It’s imperative all of these local chefs come together. It’s what makes this event uniquely local to the triad,” Semon said.

Typically, the events bring in a crowd to enjoy a meal prepared by some of the best chefs from Greensboro and Winston-Salem. The event is followed by a silent and live auction with some big ticket items. The money goes to March of Dimes, a non-profit helping raise money to help moms and newborn babies through education, advocacy and research.

“I think it’s important this year in particular. As you might know in general, some people have been reluctant to access the health care they might need, especially prenatal care, because they’ve been concerned about COVID and that situation. So we really need to raise more money than ever because I think the need is as great or greater than ever,” the Painted Plate Chef said.

The pandemic has also meant restrictions on large gatherings, limits on capacity, social distancing, and health concerns. But not having this fundraiser was not an option for the dedicated chefs who help put it on.

“And the babies that are in need, they’re not taking the Covid year off. So we were really struggling to figure out what we could do to bring the energy of the Chef’s auction to a brand new event. And we decided that dine at home would be a fantastic way to get chef’s involved and do something new,” he said.

So now you’ll enjoy a six-course meal including a garden salad, butternut squash, poached cod, red wine short braised ribs, chocolate molten cake and more. It’s all prepared by chefs who are sharing their talents for the cause.

This is a bigger plan than they initially planned.

“We got together with some of the other chefs and everyone really got into it and there was this fantastic energy and everyone weighed in and suddenly this became the best event from a culinary point of view, the best event we’ve ever had. All of the chefs are really anxious to participate,” Semon said.

Participants will pick up their box from either Greensboro or Winston Salem, heat it up in the microwave or the oven, then log in to Zoom to join the auction.

“So you get a great meal, you get to do something great for a family in a time of need, and I think you also have an opportunity to do something a little more normal,” he said.

Making this night in, a night that can bring positive change to so many families in the community.

The Signature Chef event is November 20th. You need to order a box ahead of time, the cost of a box that feeds two people is $150.

Learn more at the Signature Chefs March of Dimes website.

