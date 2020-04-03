Employee at NC Lowe’s Home Improvement tests positive for COVID-19

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) – An employee at the Lowe’s Home Improvement store located in Apex’s Beaver Creek Commons shopping center has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a company spokesperson.

“The well-being of our associates and customers is Lowe’s priority, and we have confirmed a COVID-19 case of a Lowe’s associate at our Apex store, located at 1101 Beaver Creek Commons Dr.,” the spokesperson told WNCN.

The company official added that the worker “has been quarantined and is receiving care.” The employee last worked on Monday.

Lowe’s employees who worked closely with the associate over a period of time are now on paid leave, the official said.

“The store remains open and has been extensively cleaned per CDC guidelines,” the spokesperson said.

At least 2,093 people across the state have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the numbers available from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as of Friday morning. At least 19 people have died.