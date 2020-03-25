Employee at Kontoor Brands in Greensboro tests positive for coronavirus

GREENSBORO, N.C. — An employee at Kontoor Brands headquarters in Greensboro has tested positive for cornavirus.
We have confirmed that an employee who works at our Greensboro World Headquarters has tested positive for COVID-19 (coronavirus). This employee has been working remotely since symptoms manifested. We have notified employees who were in contact with this employee prior to the onset of symptoms and have asked them to self-quarantine. In addition, out of an abundance of caution, our offices are undergoing additional deep cleaning and sanitation protocols.To proactively limit the number of employees in our offices, most Greensboro employees have been working remotely since March 17, 2020.Kontoor will continue to closely monitor coronavirus developments and adjust our response as appropriate to ensure the well-being of our employees, their families and our communities.Julia Burge, Kontoor Brands