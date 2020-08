ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) — Meet Paddington, a cute kitten with a strong will to survive.

A family found him under their shed and brought him to the Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA.

The four-month-old is only able to use his front legs, so a vet assistant at the clinic made him a wheelchair to help him.

Despite his condition, Paddington is a ball of energy.

The clinic is looking for someone to adopt him.