Emmett is a great cat with a fun personality. He is in our big cat room and he does fine with the other cats. He is always the first one to greet us when we walk-in the room. He would love an indoor home.

He is neutered, up to date on vaccines and microchipped. His adoption fee is $75.00

Emmett is 3 1/2 years old.

For more information about this Pet of the Week, call the Davidson County Animal Shelter at (336) 357-0805.