(WGHP) — FOX8 Meteorologist Emily Byrd is next to share her Winter Weather predictions!

Alex Schneider has struck first, and struck hard, predicting a total of twelve inches of snow between December and February! Both Alex and Emily are emphasizing the impact that El Nino might have on winter here in North Carolina, and Emily has looked back to see how El Nino has impacted North Carolina in the past.

However, Emily is also a notorious “Snow Grinch” so let’s see how her predictions stack up.

Here is her full list of predictions:

Colder or warmer? A warmer than average December and then a colder January and February.

7.5″ in one event. First snow? Emily hedges a little later than Alex, saying that we won't see snow until Jan. 20