Emerald Isle to lift temporary restriction on recreational water access

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Effective Saturday, Emerald Isle will lift the temporary restriction on recreational water access to the Atlantic Ocean.

Emerald Isle residents and property owners will be able to access the Atlantic Ocean for normal activities including swimming, surfing, kiting, kayaking, and fishing.

Residents can continue to walk, jog, and sit on the beach strand.

All beach goers must adhere to the current social distancing guidelines.

Lifeguards will provide limited (roving) beach patrol for the remainder of April 2020.

Residents will see mobile lifeguards, working along the beach strand, in red Jeep Wranglers or official town ATV units.

Emerald Isle will also display ocean condition flags, in alignment with the NOAA/NWS oceanic surf forecasts for the immediate area.

The Town of Emerald Isle stresses that tourist travel to the area remains highly discouraged.

All public parking areas, restrooms, and playgrounds in Emerald Isle remain closed.

All short-term rental restrictions remain in place as well.