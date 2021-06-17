Elon University will require COVID-19 vaccines for Fall 2021

Elon University (WGHP)

ELON, N.C. (WGHP) — Elon University will require students to be vaccinated for COVID-19 for the Fall 2021 semester.

In a statement released today, the university said;

As we prepare for a healthy, in-person and relationship-rich Fall Semester, we continue to rely on COVID-19 guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and other health experts. In line with CDC recommendations, we are striving to reach the goal of a fully vaccinated campus.

To achieve this, Elon University will require all students (undergraduate, law school and other graduate students) to provide documentation of being fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization (for international students). This requirement applies to all students enrolled in classes, living on campus, participating in study abroad/away, or participating in on-campus activities on any Elon campus during Fall Semester 2021. Students must submit their documentation by the deadlines below.

Undergraduate students must submit documentation by July 30. Any unvaccinated students should plan to get their first dose by July 1 and their second dose (or the single dose Johnson & Johnson) no later than July 15, so they can be considered fully vaccinated by the July 30 deadline.

Graduate students should visit the Elon University website for information about their deadlines.

