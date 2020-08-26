Elon University students removed after reportedly hosting large gatherings

ELON, N.C. — Seven Elon University students have been removed from campus after local police say they violated the governor’s orders by hosting a large gathering of more than 30 people.

The gathering was held off campus, but the individuals who reportedly hosted it are students at Elon University.

With thousands of students back on campus at their respective universities, enforcing COVID-19 restrictions have been a struggle for many of them.

At Elon University, a college town, of roughly 12,000 people, one person getting the virus could turn into a cluster of cases.

“It’s far greater than just public safety of just a few students at a few parties. If it gets out of hand it could run rampant. That’s what I think, the town police and the university are trying to prevent,” Elon Police Chief Kelly Blackwelder said.

Blackwelder said most students are doing the right thing and following the governor’s orders during the pandemic. They’ve had to break up two parties within the past two weeks.

“We had a party of 60 or better last weekend and then this past weekend, a party of about 35. We cited both the hosts of those (parties) and we report those public records to the university’s student conduct,” Blackwelder said.

Wednesday, Elon University officials took swift action and removed seven students from campus after allegedly holding a large gathering. Elon officials said 32 additional students who reportedly attended those events are facing student conduct charges too.

“I think it sets a guideline – you want to set an example out of people and I think the university sending them home shows students they’re taking the pandemic seriously,” freshman Jackie Schmidt said.

After seeing clusters shut down campuses at other North Carolina universities, some students fear that type of behavior could have the same result.

“You’re endangering our community and our ability to stay and learn for the rest of the year — or semester,” student Catherine Beal said.

After holding out for the start of the fall semester some students say these gatherings jeopardize much more than just the well-being of students.

“You’re right, we do pay a decent amount of money to come here and to learn. That’s why we came back because we want to be in classrooms as much as we can,” student Isabella Hindley said. “It’s a little hurtful that students would feel like they can go and just kind of blow that off and have a good Friday night. It’s a little disrespectful to the rest of us.”

While Hindley and Beal said they understand students yearn for a community connection, they won’t be able to create any if they are all sent home because of an outbreak.

Blackwelder said they’re using a lot of manpower responding to false reports of gatherings. They’ve been working closely with Elon University Campus Police.

FOX8 also reached out to surrounding universities, which said their campus and city police are working closely to mitigate large gatherings on and off campus.