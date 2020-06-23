Elon University provides free legal guidance for local businesses

ELON, N.C. — Businesses continue to reopen across the Piedmont-Triad amid the COVID-19 Pandemic.

There’s a lot to consider to make sure employees and clients stay healthy. Elon Law wants to help by providing free legal assistance to small businesses and non profit.s

Professionals at Elon Law tell FOX8 the program will explain the federal and state restrictions put in place along with the liabilities their company could potentially face.

They’re creating strategies to help business owners make their practices safer.

Allyson Parks is one of their clients. She had a few concerns before reopening her salon.

“People not being compliant or understanding exactly what’s going on,” Allyson said.

Seeking legal advice was out of the question for her.

“There’s no way possible due to being out of work for two months. There’s no way possible. I did good just to pay my house payment,” she said.

She was glad Elon Law was there to help. They assisted her in creating a contract all of her clients must sign before being serviced.

It outlined the salon’s guidelines like wearing a mask and how she cleans after every client.

“That’s the environment I wanted to create for the ones that are scared. That it’s clean. It’s healthy. We’re doing everything we possibly can to make it good for everyone,” Allyson said.

It also informs her clients the risks they face being out in this pandemic, and it leaves the responsibility of that decision in their hands.

“I strongly suggest any hairstylists out here to go ahead and get this done,” Allyson said.

Daniel Lawall heads up the Small Business and Entrepreneurship Clinic. He said Elon Law usually holds it in their spring semester.

“We thought it would be a great idea to extend the clinic through the summer and provide specific legal guidance to small businesses related to the pandemic,” Daniel said.

It’s been a learning experience for law students like Evan Tarver.

Evan said they’re forced to think in a more rapid way to provide solutions.

“We could literally give a client some advice or just some help one hour, and then 30 minutes later check on online with the DHHS to find out that…OK scratch what we just told you. We just received some updated information,” Tarver said.

This is a free service for anyone in North Carolina.

You have to be a small business or non profit owner with five employees or less to qualify.

If you’re interested, you can send an email titled ‘Covid19’ to businessclinic@elon.edu.