Elon University mourns passing of Elon Law Dean Emeritus George R. Johnson Jr.

ELON, N.C. — The Elon University community is mourning the loss of George R. Johnson Jr.

Johnson was founding member of Elon University School of Law’s faculty and served as the school’s first associate dean of academic affairs.

Johnson served as interim dean for six months in 2008 before his selection to permanently lead the school. He returned to the faculty ranks in 2014.

Johnson is survived by his wife, Linda; their son, William, and his family.

To read the school’s full statement on Johnson’s passing, click here.