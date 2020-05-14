Elon police launch hate crime investigation after menorah knocked over at Chabad Center

ELON, N.C. — Police are investigating after someone knocked over the large menorah in front of the Chabad Center in Elon.

At about 10:16 p.m. Tuesday, an unkown person damaged a menorah at the Chabad Center on Truitt Drive in Elon.

Elon police have surveillance video of the vandlism as it was committed.

Police say the video shows a person stop their vehicle in the road, get out and knock over the menorah.

Officers are investigating the case as a hate crime.

“We are saddened that this type of action was perpetrated in our community,” police say. “Elon is a close-knit community that is accepting of all faiths and religions. This cowardly act is unacceptable and does not represent the Elon community or our community values.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Elon Police Department at (336) 584-1301 or Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.