Elon Musk now worth more than ExxonMobil

FILE – In this Dec. 1, 2020, file photo, SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk arrives on the red carpet for the Axel Springer media award, in Berlin. (Hannibal Hanschke/Pool Photo via AP, File)

(WGHP) — The Tesla company’s market cap passed $1 trillion, and CEO Elon Musk is close to having a net worth of $300 billion, according to CNN.

ExxonMobil, one of Musk’s biggest rivals, has a market value of $272 billion.

Musk’s net worth was $289 billion, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index reports, as of Monday’s close which surpassed ExxonMobil’s market value.

Musk is also worth more than both Mark Zuckerberg ($123 billion) and Bill Gates ($134 billion) combined.

Tesla shares rose over 12% on Monday when Hertz ordered a record 100,000 Teslas for its fleet.

The large one-day gain put Tesla over the $1 trillion mark.

