Elon man dies after car flips during crash in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man died after a crash on Beaumont Avenue in Burlington, according to police.

At about 3:59 a.m. Thursday, an officer saw a vehicle stopped on the 1200 block of Rainy Street.

The officer began to investigate, and the vehicle then drove off toward Beaumont Avenue.

The officer initially turned on their blue lights and siren, but when the vehicle drove off, the officer turned their emergency equipment off and did not pursue the vehicle.

About five minutes later, 911 calls reported a crash on the 600 block of South Beaumont Avenue.

Officers found a 2019 Dodge Challenger overturned on the side of the road. The Challenger had crashed into a power pole, which knocked out power to the area for several hours.

The driver, 29-year-old Mandrell Edward Davis, of Elon, was thrown from the vehicle and died on the way to the hospital.

No one else was hurt.

Police say this was the same vehicle spotted minutes earlier on Rainey Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.