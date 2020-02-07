Elon man charged with felony sex offender violation

GRAHAM, N.C. — An Elon man was charged with a felony sex offender violation Wednesday, according to an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Tony Randall McCuiston, 36, of Elon, was charged with a felony sex offender registry violation.

On Jan. 31, deputies got a report of a registered sex offender providing transportation to two young females who lived nearby.

The Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit investigators interviewed the children and an adult witness. During the investigation, it was confirmed the incident happened. Witnesses identified McCuiston.

He admitted to committing the violations after talking to the investigators.

Investigators got a warrant on Wednesday for McCuiston.

He turned himself into the jail that evening and was given a $25,000 bond that he posted.

He was released and had a scheduled court appearance Thursday at 2 p.m.

The case is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office and spoke with a member of the Special Victims Unit at (336) 570-6300 or Alamance County Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100