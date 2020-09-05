Elon emergency order to limit gatherings

ELON, N.C. — While people across the state are enjoying looser restrictions, one Triad town is staying in Phase 2 when it comes to large gatherings.

The Town of Elon will keep gatherings to ten people inside and 25 people outside this weekend. Town leaders say they want to do everything possible to limit the spread of coronavirus, especially at Elon University.

This is a place where they’ve already had a few issues with large groups hanging out or having parties. A revised emergency order was issued and it took effect Friday evening.

“I think it’s for the best. Numbers have been going up. I feel like it’s a safe decision,” said Molly Healy, an Elon student.

It’s a decision most Elon students stand behind.

“Just taking the extra step and extra precautions, I think it’s a good idea,” said Aidan Rodriguez, an Elon student.

“The university is a big impact on this community and we want to ensure that it continues to be a positive impact,” said Richard Roedner, Elon town manager.

Those are a few reasons town leaders made their decision to limit Elon’s mass gatherings and stick with the Phase 2 rules. They’ve seen surrounding universities shut down and college towns take a major hit because of COVID-19 outbreaks.

“The university has done a really good job of managing this whole situation so that they have not experienced a large number of cases,” Roedner said.

He’s not just worried about the students. “The rules do apply to all residents in Elon,” he said.

Some people feel it’s too much.

“At this point at least go with gradual increases and start letting people do their own thing, hopefully trust people to be responsible,” Dave Mozegala said.

The order will stay in place through October. The town manager wants to remind people to be mindful this holiday weekend when gathering in groups.