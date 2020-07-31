Elm Street to close August 7 and 8 for street dining in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — South Elm Street from Market Street to Lewis Street will be closed from 4 p.m., Friday, August 7, to 10 p.m., Saturday, August 8 so restaurants can seat patrons in the street, according to a statement from the City of Greensboro.

The full statement is provided below:

“In May, the City Council approved the issuing of special permits to allow restaurants to temporarily expand seating in the right-of-way. To allow restaurants and retail businesses to operate in the public right-of-way while providing ample space for pedestrians to maintain social distancing, South Elm Street, from Market Street to Lewis Street, will be closed from 4 pm, Friday, August 7, to 10 pm, Saturday, August 8.

Downtown visitors are reminded that they should practice the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ “three Ws” when they leave home:

· Wear a cloth to cover your nose and mouth.

· Wait six-feet apart and avoid close contact with people who don’t live in your household.

· Wash your hand often with soap and water or use hand sanitizer.

For more information, visit the Downtown Greensboro Inc. website.

The 200 Block of Elm Street, from Market Street to Washington Street, will remain closed Sunday, August 9 until 7 pm to allow for street maintenance.”