Elkin man arrested, charged after man shot during argument, police say

DOBSON, N.C. — An Elkin man was arrested and is facing an assault charge after a man was shot and taken to the hospital Saturday, according to a Surry County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies arrived at an address in Dobson after they were told about a shooting and found Wesley Dale Hall, 27, of Dobson, with a gunshot wound.

Hall was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

After the investigation was completed, detectives arrested and charged Tyler Blake Daughenbaugh, 32, of Elkin.

Daughenbaugh was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The incident happened directly as a result of a verbal argument between Hall and Daughenbaugh over personal property, police say.

After the arrest, Daughenbaugh received a $200,000 secured bond.

He is scheduled to appear in court on August 5.