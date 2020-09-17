Elkin Elementary School closes for cleaning after multiple school employees test positive for coronavirus

ELKIN, N.C. — Multiple employees at Elkin Elementary School have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Elkin City Schools Superintendent Myra Cox.

In a letter to staff, Cox said that Surry County Health and Nutrition Center notified the school that one staff member tested positive.

On Wednesday, the school learned that more employees have tested positive.

Cox added that the school district does not have a cluster. A cluster is defined as five or more cases.

The area of the school considered to be infected is one part of the building and does not include any classrooms or learning spaces.

On Thursday, students will learn from home to give custodians and maintenance a chance to thoroughly clean and disinfect all classrooms and the infected area over the course of two or three days.

“I will remain in close contact with the Surry County Health and Nutrition Center and will take the steps necessary to protect the health of our students and staff,” Cox said. “Classes will resume Monday morning unless otherwise communicated. “