Elementary school kids make lunches for the homeless

SHIOCTON, Wis. -- Some elementary school kids are feeding the homeless in their Wisconsin community, WFRV reports.

They're students at Shiocton Elementary School about an hour west of Green Bay.

The kids are sending out peanut butter sandwiches, apples and granola bars.

They're also including messages for the people who receive the lunches.

"I feel that they're going to be really happy with it...I know that they're gonna have, like, happy faces on their face, and I want to see that," said Angela Weichart, a fourth grader.

"We also, as a fourth grade unit, we all really want to get them to understand giving back and doing things for community members who might not have everything that they're used to at home," said Joel Beer a fourth grade teacher.

This is the third year the school has prepared the meals.

