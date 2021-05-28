Elections in many NC municipalities delayed to 2022 in bill

FILE – In this March 10, 2020, file photo, a man votes in the presidential primary election at the the Summit View Church of the Nazarene in Kansas City, Mo. A federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, April 29, 2020, that proof of citizenship requirement for Kansas voter registration is unconstitutional. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte, Raleigh and roughly three dozen other cities and towns in North Carolina would shift their municipal elections this fall to early 2022 in legislation advancing in the state Senate.

The proposal addresses what to do about elections in municipalities where people live in wards or districts and elect specific council members.

Those boundaries are redrawn each decade to reflect population changes.

But the 2020 Census information won’t come in time to comply with current schedules.

All these municipalities would have elections next March on the same day as state and federal primaries.

Some municipalities also would have additional elections in April or May.