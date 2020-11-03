Election Day voters are beginning to cast their ballots in the Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The first voters are starting to head inside now at the polling places all across the state.

FOX8’s Lindsay Tuman paid a visit to the former Covenant Grace Church off Lake Bryant Road where the parking lot was starting to fill up and about a dozen people were standing in line at about 6:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Most of the voters were spaced out and wearing masks, as well as jackets for the brisk morning.

A reminder: voters must be registered in order to cast their ballot on Election Day.

This is not like early voting where you can go to any site in your county. You must go to your assigned polling place.

You can find that location on the North Carolina Board of Elections website through its polling place search tool.

Absentee ballots must be taken to the board of elections office today or be postmarked no later than 5 p.m. today.

You will not have to show an ID when you come to vote today.

