WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An elderly woman is dead after she was shot in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At about 7:08 a.m., police responded to a shooting on the 200 block of Cool Springs Road Southeast.

Officers say an elderly woman was pronounced dead at the scene after she was shot.

A suspect is in police custody.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide and canvassing the area to gather information.