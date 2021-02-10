Educators share relief, concerns after learning they will soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

Guilford County teachers say learning about the new Group 3 timeline for COVID-19 vaccines brings some sense of relief.

Guilford County Schools is expected to start bringing middle and high school students back to the classroom in phases on Feb. 22.

Educators will be eligible for the vaccine starting Feb. 24.

“I was excited about that. I wish Governor Cooper would have pushed teachers to the front before he announced that we should all open,” said Shannon Myers, a visual arts teacher at Dudley High School. “If we weren’t required to be going back in I don’t think I would worry so much about when I could get it.”

Myers is in four different high-risk groups and knows it can take multiple tries, and even days to secure an appointment in Guilford County or through Cone Health.

“The longer it takes the closer you get to the end of school,” she said.

Local and state officials say they are working on solutions. Guilford County Schools leaders said Wednesday they would offer parking lots or school facilities if needed for weekend vaccine clinics.

“I think sometimes there will be opportunities to go on-site to the school itself, others will create a teacher day or a childcare worker day, and we want to make sure we’re facilitating partnerships I know for example we intend to use our Smart Start infrastructure that already works,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary for NC Department of Health and Human Services.

Teachers with the Guilford County Association of Educators said they want reentry to be as safe as possible for students, and this brings them one step closer to that goal.

“The idea that exposure to me in class when we return is not going to increase their risk of bringing COVID-19 home to families is a really big relief,” said Riley Driver, a middle school teacher at Jamestown Middle School.