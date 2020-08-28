Educators, school staff could receive bonuses under proposed bond

All K-12 teachers in North Carolina could receive one-time bonuses under a bond proposed by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Cooper announced a proposed budget Wednesday, highlighting a need for investment in education.

A $4.3 billion bond that would be voted on in 2021 would include:

A one-time $2,000 bonus to K-12 public school teachers, instructional support personnel, principals and assistant principals

A one-time $1,000 bonus to K-12 non-certified public school personnel

“It is showing a small appreciation for hours and hours of energy educators across our state are pouring into their work at this point,” said Kenya Donaldson, who serves as the vice president for Guilford County’s Association of Educators.

Donaldson said while bonuses would provide a boost, other items included in the proposal will do even more for students and teachers.

“Investments in education would definitely level the playing field when it comes to access to infrastructure, when it comes to access to Wi-Fi and technology and hardware that students and staff need to do their job in this pandemic,” she said.

Donaldson said more long-term approaches would ultimately help recruit and retain teachers.

Guilford County School bus driver Betty Thacker said other personnel would appreciate the bonuses.

“People say money isn’t everything, but money helps take care of what you have to do in life, and if you’re not making it someone is going to suffer somewhere down the line,” she said.