Education group in Guilford County rallies for school funding increase

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — “Guilford For All” rallied in front of the Guilford County Detention Center and asked the county to increase funding for county schools.

“Guilford For All” wants the county to cut out half of the positions from its budget for the next fiscal year and instead give the money to public schools.

The Guilford County Detention Center currently has 41 vacant positions at the jail. The group believes the unused money from the vacant positions should be allocated to education employees.

The group wants the county to provide an additional $1.2 million for education and make sure all school employees get an increased hourly wage to $15 an hour.

Commissioner Melvin “Skip” Alston said he realizes those empty positions are a waste of money. He also said the county has funds allocated to certain positions, and it can’t’ just be moved around.

Currently, those open positions are due to a shortage of police officers.

“Guilford For All” is planning to rally downtown on June 3.