Police searching for missing North Carolina juvenile

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton Police are searching for a missing juvenile out of North Carolina Wednesday evening.
Police say Zion Lamar Ferebee was last seen at 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 20, in the 800 block of North Oakum Street in Edenton.
Ferebee was last seen wearing light blue skinny jeans and a black zip up jacket.
No further information is available.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Officer Ellis at 252-312-6526 or Detective Sergeant Michael at 252-337-4878.
