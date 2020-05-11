Eden woman arrested, charged after attacking teen with knife during break-in, deputies say

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — An Eden woman was arrested in connection to a break-in and armed robbery on Saturday, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Detective Sergeant Bobby Richardson has charged and arrested Darlene Harris, 48, of Eden in connection to a Break-in, theft and robbery in Eden around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.

According to a report, a teenager was inside the home when a woman broke in and started stealing items.

The suspect then tried to cut the juvenile with knife from the kitchen.

The juvenile victim has minor injuries.

When they arrived, deputies searched the area and found Harris.

She was then arrested for robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a dangerous weapon, communicating threats, felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Harris was placed in the Rockingham County Detention Facility under a $200,000 secured bond and has a tentative court date of June 10.