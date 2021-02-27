Eden police asking for public’s help finding woman after shooting victim found in her vehicle, taken to hospital

EDEN, N.C. — The Eden Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing woman after a shooting on Saturday, according to an EPD news release.

The Eden Police Department responded to Meadow Greens Shopping Center when they were told about shots being fired on Saturday.

Once they arrived, they found a gunshot victim in a vehicle belonging to Mary Magdalene McKenzie.

The victim was taken to a local trauma center.

McKenzie was not in her vehicle, but a witness said she had been earlier.

While at the shopping center officers learned she has some health issues requiring medication. The officers located her medication in her vehicle.

Eden police say she was last seen on Saturday around 12:30 a.m.

Anyone having information concerning the location and whereabouts of Mary Magdalene McKenzie is asked to contact Sergeant Brian Disher or Detective Andrew Kenyi at the Eden Police Department at (336) 623-9755 (24hr) or the Eden Police Department Investigative Division at (336) 623-9240. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crime stoppers (336) 349-9683.