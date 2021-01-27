Eden man facing kidnapping, rape charges after assault on Eden Greenway, police say

EDEN, N.C. — An Eden man is facing multiple charges, including kidnapping and attempted rape, after being arrested on Wednesday, according to an Eden Police Department news release.

Around 5:21p.m., the EPD responded to a call of an assault that happneed on the Eden Greenway.

Officers arrived and found the victim had been accosted by a man while jogging the Greenway.

Responding Officers set a perimeter. And as additional resources arrived, they began a search for the suspect.

Officers found 27-year-old Joseph Tyrone Redd III, of Eden, and took him into custody without incident.

After an investigation and consultation with the Rockingham County District Attorney’s Office, Eden police investigators have charged Redd III with:

first-degree kidnapping

attempted first-degree rape

assault on female

He is being held under $500,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on Feb. 15.

Anyone having information concerning the incident at the Eden Greenway is asked to call Detective Neil Johnston or Lieutenant Chuck Gallaher at (336) 623-9755 (24hr), (336) 623-9240 8am-4pm. Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683