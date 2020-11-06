EDEN, N.C. — An Eden man died when his car crashed into a tree, according to a State Highway Patrol news release.
At 12:06 a.m. on Friday, the State Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash that happened on Price Road in Rockingham County.
Bradley Dean Merritt, 20, of Eden, was going east in a 2003 Honda passenger car.
Merritt traveled across the centerline, overcorrected, and traveled off the roadway to the right.
Merritt then crossed a ditch on the right shoulder and then crashed into a tree.
He died at the scene.
Speed and failure to wear a seatbelt are the primary contributing factors to the severity of this crash, troopers say.
Troopers cleared the scene at 1:45 a.m.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- It’s finally a girl! Couple with 14 sons welcome first daughter
- Mitt Romney says Trump’s baseless claims of election fraud ‘wrong’
- Eden man dies in crash after car goes off road, hits tree, troopers say
- Video shows buck charge at puppy in Colorado
- NC deputies asking for public’s help finding missing man