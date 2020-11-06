Eden man dies in crash after car goes off road, hits tree, troopers say

EDEN, N.C. — An Eden man died when his car crashed into a tree, according to a State Highway Patrol news release.

At 12:06 a.m. on Friday, the State Highway Patrol responded to the report of a crash that happened on Price Road in Rockingham County.

Bradley Dean Merritt, 20, of Eden, was going east in a 2003 Honda passenger car.

Merritt traveled across the centerline, overcorrected, and traveled off the roadway to the right.

Merritt then crossed a ditch on the right shoulder and then crashed into a tree.

He died at the scene.

Speed and failure to wear a seatbelt are the primary contributing factors to the severity of this crash, troopers say.

Troopers cleared the scene at 1:45 a.m.

